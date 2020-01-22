Kingdom Living Ministries, 203 Doty Rd. Ferriday, will host a Women's
Conference from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
The conference will have a theme "Time for an Upgrade'' and will offer several different sessions, Married, Single, Health.
There is no registration fee. All are invited and refreshments will be served.
For more information please contact Jylinda Minor at 601-807-7487 or Virginia Nelson at 318-719-1638.
