Women's conference scheduled this weekend Mar 1, 2023

Women of Honor Women's Conference will be held Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 in Ferriday.A Travailing Worship is set for 6:30, Friday, March 3 at Full Body Apostolic Church, 131 Harbor Road. The Conference will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Kingdom Living Ministry, 203 Harbor Road, Ferriday.Brunch will be served at 11 a.m. Saturday.
