A bomb threat Monday morning sent Ferriday High students and personnel to Ferriday Junior until the high school could be thoroughly checked.

“We received a threat Monday at approximately 7:43 a.m.,” said Concordia Parish Superintendent Toyua Watson. “We received a phone call outlining the threat that Ferriday High

school would be blown up. We immediately activated our

lockdown procedures which shifted to an evacuation as the

threat evolved.”

Watson said the Ferriday Police Department and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s

Office responded to the call. 

“A command center was set up and led by the agencies, and an immediate search and sweep of the

building commenced,” Watson said. “No threats were found.

The building had been cleared by law enforcement

teams while the threat was being investigated by multiple

agencies and the building is deemed safe.”

Watson said it was decided that all

after-school activities and practices for the day and evening would

have extra security moving forward. 

“There will be an additional police presence in and around the school moving forward,” Watson said. “In

addition, counselors and other personnel will be available if any

students or staff would like to talk to someone about this event.

All threats to our school or students are taken seriously and

investigated thoroughlv. “

Watson asked that if anyone discoversI anything that can assist in the

investigation, please contact the school, Ferriday police or the sheriff’s office immediately.

”I want to thank our students and staff for their quick and

decisive action this afternoon,” Watson said. “Special thanks to Ferridav Police

Department Chief Bo Stevens and Concordia Parish Sheriff

David Hedrick for their assistance. Everyone stayed calm and

made the absolute best of a difficult situation. Thank you to the

entire community who offered space. transport, and good wishes

throughout the events of the afternoon.”

Stevens said the bomb threat is still under investigation.

