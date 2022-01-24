Ferriday High receives bomb threat By Joey Martin Jan 24, 2022 Jan 24, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A bomb threat Monday morning sent Ferriday High students and personnel to Ferriday Junior until the high school could be thoroughly checked.“We received a threat Monday at approximately 7:43 a.m.,” said Concordia Parish Superintendent Toyua Watson. “We received a phone call outlining the threat that Ferriday Highschool would be blown up. We immediately activated our lockdown procedures which shifted to an evacuation as thethreat evolved.”Watson said the Ferriday Police Department and Concordia Parish Sheriff’sOffice responded to the call. “A command center was set up and led by the agencies, and an immediate search and sweep of thebuilding commenced,” Watson said. “No threats were found.The building had been cleared by law enforcementteams while the threat was being investigated by multipleagencies and the building is deemed safe.”Watson said it was decided that allafter-school activities and practices for the day and evening wouldhave extra security moving forward. “There will be an additional police presence in and around the school moving forward,” Watson said. “Inaddition, counselors and other personnel will be available if anystudents or staff would like to talk to someone about this event.All threats to our school or students are taken seriously andinvestigated thoroughlv. “Watson asked that if anyone discoversI anything that can assist in theinvestigation, please contact the school, Ferriday police or the sheriff’s office immediately.”I want to thank our students and staff for their quick anddecisive action this afternoon,” Watson said. “Special thanks to Ferridav PoliceDepartment Chief Bo Stevens and Concordia Parish SheriffDavid Hedrick for their assistance. Everyone stayed calm andmade the absolute best of a difficult situation. Thank you to theentire community who offered space. transport, and good wishesthroughout the events of the afternoon."Stevens said the bomb threat is still under investigation. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 