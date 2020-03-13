Due to the impending threat of coronavirus in our area and out of an abundance of caution, First Baptist Church of Vidalia has made plans today to protect our church members and the community. It is our desire that these minor adjustments would go a long way in suppressing the spread of the virus and keeping as many in our community as safe as possible.
Here are the changes you need to be aware of:
- We are closing the campus of First Baptist Church of Vidalia through Saturday, March 21st. All activities, events, and meetings are cancelled. After March 21st, we will reevaluate and make decisions for the weeks ahead.
- We will be livestreaming services at 10:30 am on Sunday and 6:30 pm on Wednesday. Please tune in to these digital services, participating in worship and Bible study as if you were live in church.
- Continue to give to FBC Vidalia as you have been giving. You can give through our app or website, or you can mail checks to 100 N. Hickory St, Vidalia.
- Our office will be open, but for the safety of our employees, we are asking that only office employees come in. If you have a need, please contact the church via phone.
- Ms. Allie LaBorde will be reaching out to the most vulnerable members of our church. She will help to facilitate any care or supplies that our older or sicker members need. If you have a need, call the church office.
Friends, thank you for your patience during this time. We’re praying that this virus will be short-lived in our community and that God will be glorified as we continue to seek Him.
