A call from a concerned citizen led to a Vidalia teen with autism spectrum disorder being found Thursday night just outside of Vidalia.
Shannon Robb, 17, of Vidalia, who had been missing since 3:30 a.m. Thursday, was found just before 8 p.m. walking south of Vidalia along the Mississippi River levee.
“We got a call from an individual who spotted Shannon on the levee,” said Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill. “Officer Spencer McAllister found Shannon. Shannon said he saw the helicopters and people looking for him and didn’t realize how much attention he would get.”
Shannon’s mother, Destiny Robb, began posting on social media of Shannon’s disappearance.
“We contacted our resource school officers to be on alert,” Merrill said of Robb, who attends Vidalia High. “One of the officers put Vidalia High on lockdown, but there was never any need in that. The school was never in danger. I’ve told that officer to contact me before putting any school on lockdown.”
On Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officials were using a Baton Rouge helicopter, a private plane and K9 search and rescue dogs to try to locate Robb, who walked away from his home at approximately 3:30 a.m. He was seen walking in Vidalia towards the Mississippi River bridge carrying a large duffel bag.
Robb was unharmed and is now home safe, Merrill said.
Vidalia Police received assistance from the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchez Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a helicopter from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Wildlife Fisheries and Parks and Louisiana State Police and Casey Novak of the Ferriday Flying Service, Merril said.
“I want to give a big thank you to all of the agencies who assisted us,” he said. “I’m also thankful to the local community for all the prayers and for being on the lookout and helping us search for him. It is a huge blessing that he was found safe and sound.”
Also, a non-profit agency for autistic and special needs K9 search and rescue made a three-hour drive to Vidalia with three dogs and five or six officers to assist with the search, Merrill said.
Destiny posted her appreciation to the entire community for its assistance in finding Robb.
“My community showed up and showed out today,” she said in her post. “I’m going to write all of this down so none of you forget exactly what you meant to our family today. I’m so lucky to have so many wonderful and precious friends. Your messages, prayers, calls, willingness to take time to drive around looking, and visits truly made me realize what a family I have in each of you. I want to say more, but that will have to be tomorrow. Tonight, I’m going to sleep with the knowledge that all of my precious children are home safe. Words fall short to express our awe and our gratitude for each of you.”
