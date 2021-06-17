A Natchez man was air-lifted to Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria after the white half-ton pick-up truck he was driving ran into the back of a Waste Pro Management truck on Carter Street at the intersection of Vidalia High early Thursday morning.
The accident occurred just after 8 a.m.
There were no skid marks at the scene.
Traffic was diverted into the westbound lane.
Emergency personnel worked cautiously to freed the subject before placing him in an ambulance, which transported him to an Air-Evac helicopter in the Vidalia High parking lot, which was emptied prior to the helicopter’s arrival.
Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said the passenger of the Waste Pro truck was taken to Trinity Medical with minor injuries.
The garbage truck was headed to Ferriday for its daily pick-up. That service has been postponed Thursday according to the Town of Ferriday Web site.
The accident is still under investigation.
