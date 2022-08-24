legal services.jpeg

CONCORDIA PARISH leaders attended the ribbon cutting for a Legal Help Access Point at Concordia Parish Library’s Vidalia branch. Pictured left to right are: Dorothy Oliver, LaSalle Community Action Association; Alainna Mire, LSBA Past President and JFA Steering Committee Chair; Mayor Buz Craft, Vidalia City; Justice Jay B. McCallum, Louisiana Supreme Court; Amanda Taylor, Concordia Parish Library Director; Rep. C. Travis Johnson, District 21. (Submitted photo)

Qualified individuals will now have access to legal documents and attorneys.

