Additional arrest, bond set for Ferriday murder Apr 6, 2023

Bond has been set for four people involved in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Ferriday.

Grant Dunbar, 25, was found dead inside a residence at 708 Fifth Street with apparent fatal gunshot wounds, according to Ferriday police reports.

Jacquelyn Jackson, 57, of Baton Rouge was charged Wednesday with accessory after the fact. Jackson received a $100,000 bond and is currently being held at the CPSO prison on Hwy. 15.

Donnie Sanders, 24, 804 Eighth St., Ferriday, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the incident.

Sanders received a $750,000 bond and is currently being held at the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, DeAudra Griggs, 22, 804 Eighth St., Ferriday and Dantrieze Scott, 24, 9185 La. Hwy. 84, Ferriday, were both changed with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Griggs received a $100,000 bond and bonded out.

Scott received a $100,000 bond and is currently being held at the CPSO.

According to Ferriday Police Chief Sam King, police responded to a call at Georgia and Fifth streets Sunday at noon.

King said he believes the murder resulted from a verbal disagreement and is an isolated incident.
