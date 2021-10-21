Additional arrest made in daycare case Oct 21, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Vidalia woman was charged with one count of cruelty to a juvenile in the ongoing investigation regarding child cruelty at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia.Two women were arrested earlier regarding the investigation.On Wednesday, Bridget K. Delaughter, 33, was arrested on four counts cruelty to a juvenile as an ongoing investigation continues.She and Julianne Perales, 26, who had been arrested on 11 counts of cruelty to a juvenile last week were both employees at the daycare center, Wallace confirmed. Taylor Ragonesi, 19, was arrested on three counts of cruelty to a juvenile by the Concordia parish sheriffs officeDelaughter is detained on a $40,000 bond; Perales on a $110,000 bond; and Ragonesi on a $45,000 bond at the Concordia Parish Jail, according to jail records.Wallace said the daycare has been closed for this investigation . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cruelty Bridget K. Delaughter Criminal Law Julianne Perales Taylor Ragonesi Daycare Juvenile Vidalia Noah's Ark Daycare Law Wallace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Natchez Balloon Festival Oct 20, 2021 BALLOONS WERE grounded Friday and Saturday during the Natchez Balloon Festival due to windy … Read more Flu vaccine drive-thru set in Ferriday Oct. 29 Oct 20, 2021 A drive-thru event for flu vaccinations is slated Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Conco… Read more FGC plans Memorial Program Oct 20, 2021 November 11 is National Veterans Day and this year it also commemorates the 100th anniversar… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMonroe man sentenced to 20 years for manslaughterSheriff fires Mackel after charges filedDeputy arrests Baton Rouge man at Richwood HighRuston hangs on to beat Ouachita in double overtimeMarchman: 4JDC judges filed over 20 complaints against herMPD arrests man at Parkview Apartments for waving knife, stabbing tireMARTIN: Previewing the Top 5 games in the parish for Week 8West Monroe records 100th straight district victoryOPSO arrests adult, three juveniles for burglaryOCS' Wiley breaks Laird's receiving record Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedStudents misled court, medical school claims (2)Lawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1)
