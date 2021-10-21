A Vidalia woman was charged with one count of cruelty to a juvenile in the ongoing investigation regarding child cruelty at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia.

Two women were arrested earlier regarding the investigation.

On Wednesday, Bridget K. Delaughter, 33, was arrested on four counts cruelty to a juvenile as an ongoing investigation continues.

She and Julianne Perales, 26, who had been arrested on 11 counts of cruelty to a juvenile last week were both employees at the daycare center, Wallace confirmed.

Taylor Ragonesi, 19, was arrested on three counts of cruelty to a juvenile by the Concordia parish sheriffs office

Delaughter is detained on a $40,000 bond; Perales on a $110,000 bond; and Ragonesi on a $45,000 bond at the Concordia Parish Jail, according to jail records.

Wallace said the daycare has been closed for this investigation .

