Jane Netterville said the aerobatic air show – Thunder on the Bruin -- over Lake Bruin on Saturday had been in the making for many years.
Performing the show was the team Aeroshell composed of pilots Steven Gustafson of Lake Bruin/Tallulah; Jimmie Fordham of Monroe, Bryan Regan of Lafayette; and Mark Henley of Northport, Alabama.
“I have been wanting to put together this aerobatic air show over Lake Bruin for several years, but the timing was never just right,” Netterville said. “I had worked with Steve Gustafson, one of the pilots from Tallulah, who also has a camp on Lake Bruin, many years ago when the North American Team performed over the borrow pits in downtown Saint Joseph for the Turkey Festival. However, this show would be different, it would be over a public body of water that is busy with boating activities.”
Netterville said once a date was set, “Steve and his team were committed, and it was a go. I got to work petitioning the state to close a section of Lake Bruin, suitable for a runaway, known as the ‘sterile box,’ which would meet the requirement of FAA.”
Later, a waiver was obtained from the state. The Lake Commission helped distribute flyers and newsletters that included the location of the sterile box.
Then Airboss put together a security and emergency plan, she said, requesting the waiver from FAA, and issuing the notice to airmen of the area activities.
When the area of Lake Bruin that would be closed was defined, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries sent in a team to help enforce the closure by positioning themselves in each corner of the sterile box with their flashing blue lights.
Netterville said Sheriff Rickey Jones and Deputy Sheriff Rob Rushing used the sheriff’s office boat to push back boaters that tried to enter the sterile box after the show began. She said team members were put on jet skis and covered the sides of the lake, making sure no one floated into the sterile area.
Fire Chief Rickey Jones and his team “impressed the FAA with their plans and ability to cover every aspect of the event from an emergency standpoint. FAA rules state you have to be on the scene of a crash within one minute, so from an EMT on a jet ski, to staging fire trucks at the airport, and on the opposite side of the lake, staging the Region 8 boat at the show center, and the Northeast Ambulance at Netterville Landing.
“We were well prepared in the event of a crash. With all that in place we got the final waiver necessary from FAA to put on the most spectacular, and unprecedented event to ever to be held over a public body of water in the State, that some said was better than seeing the Blue Angels perform over the bay in Pensacola.
“The show itself was something to behold from show center, sitting atop the newly constructed birds nest at Netterville Landing. Others viewed by boat, on piers, roadways and fields nearby.
“Even though the airport is several miles away, you could hear the roar from the engines of the World War II T-6 airplanes as they ready their engines for takeoff. Appearing over the tree tops in the twilight sky just as the sun set, with their lighted wings flashing, it looked like one plane instead of the four, because they were flying in such tight unison.
“Someone on deck said it looks like an alien invasion. The loud thunder of the engines once the performance began truly justified the naming of the event ‘Thunder on Bruin, and even frightened some of the younger children. The AeroShell Aerobatic Team of professionals began their series of death defying maneuvers, leaving a trail of smoke in the evening sky which looked mystical with their lights flashing and the fire from their engines shining through.
She said plans are being made now “to include other activities which would complement the event which will be held the weekend before the big AirVenture Oshkosh, Wisconsin airshow in July”
She said having the event during the “off time of the year we were able to bring in more visitors, campers, VRBO and AirB&B vacationers to the area willing to spend a weekend and money in Tensas Parish by shopping in our newly revived historic downtown St. Joe area, eating at our restaurants, as well as visiting our State Park, and other local businesses.”
