John 19:1-5
1 Then Pilate therefore took Jesus, and scourged him.
2 And the soldiers platted a crown of thorns, and put it on his head, and they put on him a purple robe,
3 And said, Hail, King of the Jews! and they smote him with their hands.
4 Pilate therefore went forth again, and saith unto them, Behold, I bring him forth to you, that ye may know that I find no fault in him.
5 Then came Jesus forth, WEARING the crown of thorns, and the purple robe. And Pilate saith unto them, Behold the man!
Happy Easter!
In life our good and our bad, our rights and our wrongs are what balances us. They keep us rooted, and they keep us grounded.
You're not gonna get through life without something punching you in the gut, punching you so hard that it will leave you praying and wondering what's going on. After which you hear God say, "My Grace is Sufficient.
Jesus after having been tried four times in three different courts, during the course of Thursday night, they finally brought Him to Pilate. And Pilate.....after conversing with him washed his hands and said, "I find no fault in This man.”
Now there are some stuff you and I are dealing with, and if God is not gonna move it, if He's not gonna take it away, If He's not gonna take it off, then we "simply have to learn how to "Wear It"..........My message to you is “Wear “It!
Then after supping with His disciples.....
Jesus went into the garden of Gethsemane to pray. He took with Him Peter, James and John (inner circle) to watch for Him, but when He returned He found them asleep, and said, “What could ye not watch with Me one hour?”
John 19:1 - said he was scourged (to be beaten, to be punished badly, to initiate great pain). When someone was scourged, they would get bones, metal and broken glass, and they would embed it in the ends of a leather strap and beat you across the back pulling flesh from your body.
As they beat Him, they pulled flesh from His weak body, yet not breaking any of His bones, because scripture prophesied that not one bone shall be broken...
He was beaten unlike any man before. The soldiers would take turns punching,and whipping Him until his eyes were almost hanging out of their sockets, plucking hair out of His beard. In a way that happens today, people take turns flogging and punching you...scourging you!!! Beating you up, inflicting great pain - not physically but mentally, and verbally.
Then John 19:2 said after beating Him, scourging, and flogging Him, they were so mean they took time to plait a crown of thorns and put it on His head.
They took their time, went through the effort, to plait a crown of thorns and press it down on His head. Some things about this we don't really know, but the most important thing is He suffered like no other man ever had or ever will.
But, who would take the time to be so mean, to be so evil, to take the time to plait thorns?
Isn't it interesting that people would go through all kinds of trouble just to trouble you? How people would go through great lengths to make up lies just to keep you up at night, causing conflict in your marriage, in your relationships, on your job, in your life! In your family!
It's not enough for some people to see you in pain, but they want to enjoy seeing your sorrow.
“Whoa unto you that sorrow off someone else's pain”...for remember tomorrow is another day.
It just makes good sense that every chance you get, you aught to deposit some mercy, and some compassion into the bank of the holy kingdom of God! Because you never know when you gonna need to make a withdrawal.
When people are going through tough times, we shouldn’t laugh or talk about them and point fingers, set judgement, or be overly critical because that might just be you tomorrow. The same people you laugh at today, just might be the ones to watch you cry tomorrow.
They put the crown of thorns on His head to mock His character. “Look at Him. He claims to be a king, and He won't even fight.”
Isaiah said, “He was led to the slaughter, dumb and opened not his mouth.”
Too many people try so hard to defend themselves because of what people say. I say to you, let them talk, as Jesus said, “you are not the only person to be persecuted, they also persecuted the prophets (other people) before you.”
You see that's the trick of the enemy, because when you know whose you are, and who you are, when you know what's on your life, you don't have anything to prove to anybody.
"Blessed is the person who can be gifted and not have to show it".
Remember when the devil tried to trick Jesus. Scripture says, “He was led into the wilderness to be tempted of the devil. And the devil tempted Him saying ‘if you be…’ command these stones be made into bread.”
What Jesus was saying to the devil is, I don’t have to prove anything to you.
Luke's gospel translation says, he was tossed...another translation says hurled.
Who picked Him up and threw Him? It was God. I wonder why would God threw Him into the wilderness. To be tested. God said I need to know how much I can trust you. You see Jesus is establishing His Kingdom, and He needs to know that He can trust us for His purpose.
It's some people God can't throw into situations, then there are others that wonder, Lord why am I always going through so much. God said, “because I know what I put in you.”
Some people would've lost their mind if they went through what You went through. Some folk would've quit, threw in the towel, stop coming to church, quit this, and quit that. and then there's others that see you jump up at church and know what you're going through, and yet you’re still praising the Lord, but what they don't know is, God didn't bury you just because they thought you were spiritually and mentally dead, or at your wits end. He didn't bury You; He just planted you.
You see there's a difference in burying and planting even though they look the same. You put them both in the dirt. But when you bury something you don't expect to see it again. When you plant something it comes up, comes out better, greater.
You've been through some things that should've made you lose your mind, but look at you now. Look at the work of the Lord.
I want to encourage somebody right now, "things are gonna get better!
They put a crown of thorns on Him. Now, God is saying before you can wear the golden crown, you have to wear the crown of thorns. You can't get this crown in the green pastures or beside the still waters,
you have to go through the valley of the shadow of death, and He anoints my head with oil. My cup runneth over which means whatever is in my life, there's about to be an overflow, and if you're standing or sitting close to me, it'll get on you.
You see when it looks like I wasn't going to make it, that's when I was going through the valley of the shadow of death, but when I came out the other side look at God’s goodness and mercy. You went through, but you don’t look like what you’ve been through.
All of us were predestined before the foundation of the world. God made us for Himself. Everything that happened, God said I'm going to allow it for one purpose, to please me.
Ephesians 1 said, we've been predestined, so that you may please Him, for your good pleasure. That means if the ultimate plan of my life is to please God, then anybody that God has put in my life should automatically be pleased when I please God.
If I cannot please you, it could be an indication that you're not part of my destiny. If someone walks out of your life let them go. Cause if they want to go super glue won't make them stay. You think they are, but maybe they're not part of you're destiny. And that's why you can't get where you need to go.
Sometimes you got to make up your mind to refuse to let the enemy have the last word.
They plaited a crown of thorns, and put it on His head.
You see there are some thorns you don't have to deal with, thorns come from the world. They represent worries, frictions, drama, cares. Some thorns come from you, some come from the enemy and some thorns come from God. You have to learn how to discern when you're dealing with something, where did it come from?
So, somebody is reading this Easter message because its time for you to be resurrected, wake up from the spiritual sleep you’ve been in. You were directed by God to read it because you’re worrying about something that’s never gonna happen. Thank God and say, “If the Lord don’t ever do anything else, He’s already done enough.”
But, some people just want to complain. Instead of complaining, you better think on a praise. You should be thanking God that you have to "Wear It.”
If God has allowed the enemy to put a crown of thorns on you, and it appears as though He's not going to remove it then you need to learn how to "Wear It.”
The enemy took Jesus, changed his robe, and put on Him a purple robe.
I thank God for Jesus, you see I don't know where I'd be if it wasn't for Jesus. So many times when I feel alone, but I know I'm not alone because He's with me. He said He'd never leave me, nor forsake me, friends may walk away, but I got Jesus. Family will sometimes turn their back on you, but I got Jesus.
I thank God for the finish work of the cross,
How He was nailed to the cross, and hung up between the heaven and the earth, and hung there from the sixth to the ninth hour, then died and was laid in Joseph of Arimathea new tomb, but Easter Sunday Morning He rose up with all power in His hands.
Through the blood of Jesus we can break curses over our families, over our children, over our spouses, over our jobs.
We can have breakthrough over addictions, over drugs, over alcohol, over sexual addictions, over that gambling addiction. Thank God for Jesus. If you’re going through something in your life, and it appears that the Lord is not going to remove it, my word to you is “Wear It.”
