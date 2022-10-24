Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb said arrests will be made this week concerning an incident Thursday night at the Carroll-Franklin Parish football game in Winnsboro.
Carroll coaches were asked to leave the top of the home press box after complaints from Franklin Parish fans about profanity being used throughout the contest.
When Franklin Parish law enforcement officials confronted the coaches, and escorted them down the home field stands, a melee ensued between Carroll coaches and Franklin Parish law enforcement officials. A few Franklin Parish fans stepped in to attempt to assist law enforcement.
“We’ve spent several days gathering information,” Cobb said. “We asked the coaches to stop using profanity. But it wasn’t that simplistic. They were clearly engaging the fans and cussing out school administrators. This was creating an issue.”
Cobb said one Carroll coach who initially refused to leave the top of the press box, became aggressive while being escorted down the stands.
“My whole thing was to get these coaches down the steps to prevent anything more from happening This guys continued to cuss people multiple times and I told him to keep walking. They didn’t want that. He wants to fight. He turned around to me and became aggressive, grabbing me. I grabbed him. He then pushed me down. He landed on top of me on the bleachers, and then I was able to get on top of him to restrain him. Their coaches came across the field through our players and cheerleaders and were cussing us, including some of their escort officials.”
Cobb is extremely upset by comments asking why was he involved.
“Why wouldn’t I be involved?” Cobb said. “I’m not going to send my people in and hide in the bushes. I’m not going to ask my people to do anything I would not do. If you want the leader to stand aside and let other people handle something like this, then I’m not your guy.”
Cobb released a statement following the incident.
“The Franklin Parish High School staff and law enforcement received numerous complaints against Carroll High School coaches regarding their use of profanity in the press box, located on the Franklin Parish home side bleachers throughout the game,” Cobb said. “They were asked numerous times by staff to stop using profanity. During the 4th quarter law enforcement went to the press box in order to address the profanity. At that time I came in contact with Caroll coaches in order to attempt to escort them back to the Carroll sidelines from the Franklin Parish home stands. The coaches began using more profanity and one coach refused to leave the stands. The coach then initiated physical contact with law enforcement and fans approached to assist law enforcement at that time.”
Cobb said instead of arrests being made at the game, his officer chose to get the coaches and students back to their busses to aviold any more trouble.
“This was an unnecessary event that is extremely unfortunate but will not be tolerated in Franklin Parish. Law enforcement and the Franklin Parish fans showed extreme restraint. We are very fortunate no one was hurt. Especially our youth.”
Cobb said the incident took away from what should have been a relaxing night of football.”
“The stands at Franklin Parish football games are a family friendly environment and a place where people can relax and enjoy youth sports,” Cobb said. “But the individuals last night had something different in mind and again that will be dealt with accordingly.”
Cobb said he is also waiting to see comments from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
Carroll head coach Brandon Landers said his coaches were coming down from the press box when the shoving in the crowd commenced.
“The coaches were trying to come down with the game decided, and I guess they got into it with the fans, and I know the sheriff was up there. And my coaches were shoved,” Landers said. “I’m on the sidelines, so I’m trying to get up there and break everything up. It was a lot of pushing and shoving, but I didn’t see any punches or anything like that.”
KMAR’s Franklin Parish color analyst Matt Reynolds captured video of the aftermath on his phone. Reynolds said fans were complaining throughout the game about the language being used from the Carroll coaches, who were positioned above the press box.
“The first quarter two cops came up to the press box, and I didn’t know what was going on,” Reynolds said. “The coaches are right above us, and they went up there and talked to the Carroll coaches. Fast forward to the fourth quarter, and I see a fan right outside our press box talking up, ‘Watch your language.’ The sheriff walked up the stairs and on top of the press box, and that’s when I heard him saying, ‘Y’all need to cut out the profanity.’ The sheriff walked back down and the coaches walked down behind him.”
Landers said he did not know if his coaches were asked to leave because of profanity because he was on the sidelines coaching in the middle of everything.
“I’m not sure what happened with that at the end of the day,” Landers said. “I just look up and see what’s going on and immediately go to trying to break it up.”
Franklin Parish head football coach Adrian Burnette had no comments on the incident.
“I know there was a lot of stuff that happened and a lot of talk,” Burnette said. “But I am clueless
Franklin Parish Superintendent John Gullatt, who is a Louisiana High School Athletic Association executive committee member, said the incident is being investigated.
“At this point we are in the investigative point of trying to figure out what happened and what put it all into motion and we’ll go from there with LHSAA and anything that goes beyond that.” Gullatt said. “A silver lining, sort to speak, in the bad situation is that none of our student-athletes were involved and none of their’s were.”
Gullatt said the LHSAA will do a sportsmanship ruling on the incident.
Once both schools gather statements, the LHSAA has the ability to send an investigator to FPHS.
FPHS has 48 hours, starting Friday, not including Saturday or Sunday, to file a report.
Gullet said the LHSAA then determines who they believe is at fault. They can issue a ruling or suspensions under the ruling or they can have both sets of administrators and coaches go down to Baton Rouge for a sportsmanship hearing.
Sportsmanship hearings normally involve fights that take place on the field with players.
“I fully expect LHSAA sportsmanship investigation,” Gullatt.
Carroll High principal Dr. Eric Davis had no comment when asked about the incident, whether there will be consequences, if the assistant coaches were teachers at Carroll, about an earlier incident at Sterlington and if he condoned the violence portrayed at the Franklin Parish game.
