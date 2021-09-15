On September 2 at approximately 5:35 pm, a shooting occurred in the 300 block of Dumas Drive, according to the Natchez Police Department.
According to a press released from NPD:
Upon arrival, investigators discovered that 17 year old Seth Hendricks had been taken to Merit Health Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip. Officers were told by bystanders that 17 year old Marlon Gatlin, Jr. was the offender.
Officers detained 23 year old Kerenski Hawkins who had removed two guns from the scene of the crime.
Marlon Gatlin, Jr. was brought to the Natchez Police Department by his father for questioning. Marlon was subsequently charged with aggravated assault and later confessed to stealing the firearm that was used in the shooting out of a car earlier in the day.
Further investigation determined that Marlon and Seth along with 15 year old Elijah York was supposed to be exchanging the weapons with each other until Seth and Elijah tried to rob Marlon. The shooting ensued at that time.
Seth and Elijah were charged with attempted robbery.
Hawkins was charged with one count of tampering with evidence in a crime.
Investigators were able to recover all weapons that were used in these crimes: a FNS .40 cal, a Taurus .9mm, and a Glock .40 cal handguns.
