Ferriday Town Council members failed to approve the operating budget at a Wednesday special meeting.
After the action was taken, Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office said Ferriday could not spend more than 50% of its last appropriated budget.
“After that they have to stop spending,” said Louisiana Auditor Director of Local Government Services Diane Allison today (Thursday). “Failure to adopt a budget could be malfeasance of office, as well. The unfortunate thing is it's the citizens of Ferriday who are hurt by this.”
Alderwomen Brandi Bacon, Gloria Lloyd and Alderman Andre Keys voted against the budget Wednesday while Elijah “Stepper” Banks and Gail Pryor voted in favor.
The failed budget came up for discussion Jan. 6, but a lack of a quorum killed the first attempt of passing the town’s financial plan. The same three aldermen, Keys, Lloyd and Bacon, were the ones absent.
“It’s the same budget that was approved under Sherrie McMahon,” said Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner. “We talked to the state legislature, and they said to shut everything down. We cannot operate without a budget. We can’t write checks unless the money is appropriated.”
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department and parish fire departments have offered their assistance, Turner said.
“We’ve got a lot of moving pieces right now,” Turner said.
Legislative auditors are scheduling a visit to Ferriday, Allison added.
“Passing the budget would be the right thing to do,” Allison said. “We want to find out why the budget is so egregious.”
The budget reflects an estimated total revenue of $3,042,604 with $2,823,750 in total general government for excess in revenue of $293,854.
(0) comments
