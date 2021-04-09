Several barges were floating loose down the Mississippi River at Vidalia after the mud vessel Lindsey Erickson struck the Mississippi River Bridge today around 1 p.m..
The bridge remained open.
Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said the Adams County Sheriff’s office, Vidalia Police Department and the Coast Guard were contacted.
Three barges were pushed safely to the Vidalia bank near the RV Park by local tug boats, while 11 were floating downriver. The barges missed the Vidalia Port.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.