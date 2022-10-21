Bat found at Ferriday Upper Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Halloween came early to Ferriday Upper Elementary today (Friday) as a bat was spotted by the hand washer outside the cafeteria.“We closed the cafeteria down,” said Concordia Parish Superindent Toyua Watson. “Where there is one, there is possibly others. I would rather be safe than sorry. I do not like bats.”The rest of the school remained open."Everyone is safe at the school," Watson said. Earlier this year, Vidalia Lower was shut down on its first day after bats were found at the school.Watson has a pest control company coming in Saturday to go over the school.“I will meet them at the school Saturday, and they will look into the situation and rid the school of any bats,” she said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bat Cafeteria Ferriday Upper Elementary School Commerce Halloween Washer Pest Control Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Church news Oct 20, 2022 First Baptist Church of Ferriday Read moreChurch news 'Lawyers In Libraries' slated for Oct. 27 Oct 20, 2022 Concordia Parish Library is pleased to announce that it is participating in the ninth a… Read more'Lawyers In Libraries' slated for Oct. 27 Donation Oct 20, 2022 The Natchez Knights of Columbus Council has donated $2,000 to the Miss-Lou Pregnancy Center … Read moreDonation COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEast All-Stars announced for sixth annual I-20 BowlCrowd melee involving coaches breaks out during Carroll's win over Franklin ParishOuachita holds on to win thriller against ASHOCS hosts Cedar Creek with district title on the lineMARTIN: Best week in the parish arrivesMonroe woman accused of stabbing father after watching ‘Chucky’West Monroe makes West Ouachita pay for early mistakes in blowout winCitizens protest West Monroe bar’s liquor licenseOCS returns to No. 1 in latest LSWA pollWest Monroe man accused of threatening to kill wife at school Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMARTIN: How West Monroe's non-district schedule fell apart (1)Methodist churches mull stand against LGBT front (1)
