Leslie and Brenda Floyd remember visiting the former Fish Fry across the street from the Vidalia Post Office on many occasions back in the day.
When the husband and wife team which own BB's Grill and BB's Kitchen in Natchez heard that the former Butt Hutt at that location was closing down for good they jumped at the opportunity.
"When we saw that Butt Hut was not opening back up after the pandemic we started doing some investigating," Brenda said. "The old original Fish Fry with Ricky Rowlin was one of the most favorite places to eat. We made some phone calls and talked to Tabitha Wroten and made this happen."
The Floyds are looking to open BB's Fish Fry on June 1.
"We're going to have fried catfish, fried shrimp, frog legs, soft shelled crab among our items like the old Fish Fry, along with hush puppies and fries," Brenda said.
Leslie said they are remolding the inside while working on the parking lot and bringing in a new sign.
"We're going to do it to perfection," Leslie said.
Leslie said major cleaning and re-structuring is ongoing at the facility, which will be known as BB's Fish Fry.
Leslie and Brenda are also opening up BB's on the Lake in the former Sportsman's Lodge on Lake Concordia. They are also setting a target date of June 1.
Breakfast and lunch will be served at BB's on the Lake.
"We wanted to catch the early fishermen and when they get hungry around lunch," Leslie said. "We're also planning on having steak nights with live entertainment when everything gets back to normal. We're excited about this new venture."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.