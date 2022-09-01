Body retrieved from Black River identified Sep 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A body pulled from Black River in Jonesville on July 23 has been identified as a Jonesville female.According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha "Tish" LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville.According to Edwards, a fisherman on Black River called the CPSO regarding finding a body floating in the water approximately one mile south of Jonesville. Catahoula Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recovered the body, which was sent to Louisiana Forensics in Youngsville for an autopsy.DNA from a potential family member was sent to North Louisiana Criminalistics Lab in Shreveport. Edwards said the body had been in the water for approximately two weeks before it was retrieved.Edwards said his office is waiting on pathology reports to help determine the cause of death.“Right now we are treating it as a homicide,” Edwards said. “We don’t know the circumstances. We’re trying to contact people she may have been in contact with or talked to prior her death.”Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978 in Natchez. 