Three Carroll High coaches are out on bond after Bulldog head football coach Brandon Landers and two of his assistants, Zemetress Randle and Druzon Quillen were issued arrest warrants Thursday in connection with a fight occurring during an Oct. 20 Franklin Parish High School football game.
According to Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office report, Landers was charged with inciting a riot and battery on a police officer.
Additionally, Randle was charged with inciting a riot and battery on a police officer.
Quillen was charged with inciting a riot, battery on a police officer and disturbing the peace.
Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb said Quillen is out on a $6,000 bond, while Landers and Randle are out on $5,000 bonds.
“They will have a court date set in the near future,” Cobb said.
On Wednesday, Landers and eight assistant coaches were suspended by LHSAA for the remainder of the 2022 football season.
The suspension will also last through the postseason after they were involved in the melee which included Franklin Parish law enforcement and fans. The fight started when the group was being escorted down from on top of the press box after numerous complaints about the foul language.
“I have no comment on what the LHSAA did, I have not been in contact with them,” Cobb said.
Landers, followed by other assistants, left the sideline and jumped into the home stands during the conflict.
“It’s just unfortunate this would happen at an event like this,” Cobb said.
The Franklin Parish Sheriff also stated some of the comments being made on social media and in political arenas against the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office is unfortunate.
“They are just trying to deflect from the truth,” Cobb said. “But this is something I’ve seen before and it’s always personal. It’s just unfortunate that families and the country have to hear this kind of stuff. But they know the truth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.