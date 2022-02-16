Human trafficking was once thought of as a problem relegated to far off cities such as Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and was only seen in headlines and newsreels. For Emile and Cindy Bordelon, the headlines and newsreels became a reality recently as their son, Daniel, nearly became a victim of the heinous crime.
An Ohio duo’s plans of taking their son was thwarted thanks in part to the couple’s quick thinking and Catahoula Parish Sheriff office’s fast response.
The Bordelon’s son, Daniel, a 19-year-old with high-functioning autism, was freed from his captors at an Alexandria Hertz Rental car parking lot before boarding a flight to Ohio.
The beginning
Daniel started helping Emile with his trucking business after graduating high school, along with tending to the various animals such as his two beloved cats at his parent’s Catahoula Parish home.
With high-functioning autism, Daniel is able to handle daily tasks such as work and driving. But, Emile acknowledges Daniel is sometimes “gullible” and has been sheltered much of his life.
“Daniel never spent a night outside of his bed,” Emile said. “He never drives further than Ferriday or Jena.”
With Daniel’s tendency to stay close to home, he found comfort in working with computers, an area in which Emile called him a genius.
After returning home from a mission trip, Emile purchased Daniel a phone. Daniel, with his aptitude toward technology, was soon proficient in working with the phone, including downloading apps. One in particular was Discord.
Discord - a place where people ‘talk and hangout’
Discord, like many apps, is a free voice, video and text chat app. Discord boasts that millions of people use their app to “talk and hang out with their communities and friends.”
The vast majority of servers are private, invite-only spaces for groups of friends and communities to stay in touch and spend time together, according to Discord. But, there are also larger, more open communities, generally centered around specific topics such as the popular games Minecraft and Fortnite.
“Daniel started chatting on Discord,” Emile said. “We trusted Daniel with good judgement and good moral values.
Discord has seen an explosion of growth since 2021 with the onslaught of COVID-19 keeping many people inside and alone.
The platform releases a biannual report detailing its growth and also reports of violations relating to its rules.
According to Discord’s report, it received 79,771 reports in May 2021 and 81,502 reports in June 2021. In 2021, 143,185, or 32.8% was reports of harassment, 58,215 or 13.3% was spam, 47,972 or 11% was cybercrime and 35,219 or 8.1% was graphic content.
“User reports remain an important avenue by which we identify violations of our Community Guidelines,” Discord wrote. “All Discord users have the option to write in to us with reports of violations of our platform rules. We look at each report and investigate the behavior to see if a violation has occurred.”
Jade and Heidi from Ohio
“Daniel was talking with many different folks (on Discord),” Emile said.
As a 19-year-old man, Emile understood Daniel needed “to have freedom and privacy after all that is what teenagers want nowadays.”
As days progressed, Daniel started talking to Jade, who he thought was a woman from Ohio. According to Emile, Daniel and Jade talked on Discord for three years, but toward the end the conversation started to shift.
“Daniel would tell Jade how much he disliked working for us,” Emile said. “They told Daniel he was living in an abusive environment, telling him that he did not have to follow any rules or submit to any disciplinary conduct.”
Jade offered Daniel free room and board, according to Emile. He did not have to work, he would get an allowance, and they would take care of his two cats. Jade and her mother, Heidi, would also fly down and get him.
“They really pushed him hard during Christmas time,” Emile said.
The pick up
Daniel soon agreed with Jade and the Ohio duo flew to Alexandria and rented a car from Hertz Rental Car to pick him up at T Town, a convenience store on La Hwy 84 between Jonesville and Jena.
The initial plan was for Daniel to meet them at the airport, but Daniel told them he could not drive alone to Alexandria.
Daniel packed his bags and put them in his truck the day before. He also loaded cat food and toys.
The next day, Daniel told his mother he was going outside to play with the dogs. When the garbage truck pulled into the yard, he left so the sound of his truck was muffled with the sound of the garbage truck.
Thirty minutes later his mother noticed he was gone, so she called Emile, who was in Alexandria getting truck parts for his company.
T Town’s security cameras caught the entire exchange with Daniel and the duo - except the duo didn’t get out their cars. Daniel unloaded his truck and his cats, and the three took off to Alexandria.
While traveling to the airport, Daniel became scared and texted his mother he had locked his keys in his truck.
“Cindy notified me of the text,” Emile said. “I found the truck and immediately knew this was a sex trafficking abduction.”
Emile immediately notified Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“A dispatch was sent out and deputies arrived quickly,” Emile said. “They instantly became involved and started working together using their training as they began reviewing camera film and gathering facts.”
Using technology found on phones, the trio was located at the Hertz Rental parking lot where Rapides and Catahoula deputies took Daniel into their possession.
Jade, who investigators found out was a 25-year-old male, and Heidi, who was Jade’s mother, was not charged with kidnapping due to Daniel being 19 years old.
“They lured him in,” said Catahoula Sheriff Toney Edwards. “The FBI has taken over the investigation and will be in touch with our office. This had all the characteristics of human trafficking.”
Edwards said his office was part of a group of multi-agency drug and human trafficking task force.
Being careful
The Bordelons call themselves blessed because they have Daniel back, but they acknowledge it could have been a lot worse. And, they warn other parents to be careful what they allow their child to take part in.
Emile said chat rooms or apps are designed to cater to teenager’s need to confide their wants or needs to others rather than to their parents, an atmosphere ripe for predators.
“I want our story out there because this might help others to see the dangers,” Emile said. “I’ve heard ‘this isn’t going to happen to me.’ Those are the ones who it’s going to happen to.”
