Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said that a automobile stolen just before 4 p.m. today (Monday) with a child in the car has been recovered.
Merrill said the parked car was taken from Dollar General in Vidalia with a small child in the back seat. The small child and car were recovered safely within 15 minutes and the suspect is in custody.
The car was reported to be a gray Chrysler 300 car with a black fender on the front.
Merrill said the car was found at Delta Fuel in Ferriday and the child was okay.
More information will be released when the investigation is completed.
