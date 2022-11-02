Village of Clayton has collected $15,183 so far from traffic citations in October.
Police Chief Bobby Madison announced the amount in the Town Council’s regular meeting held Tuesday night.
In their October meeting, Town Council members agreed to allow Emergent Enforcement Solutions (EES) work their manned photo-enforcement system.
EES, a Louisiana-based company, takes 40 percent of the proceeds from each ticket. Clayton is not charged upfront for EES’s services.
Currently, the equipment is set up up La. Hwy 65 and La. Hwy 425, but Madison did not rule out moving it to La. Hwy 15.
“This is a good system,” Madison said. “Just look at our numbers for the month.”
During his presentation, Madison requested Town Council members to allow EES to staff the equipment for two days each week. The group requested Madison to present his plan in writing.
Meanwhile, Town Council members passed a resolution enabling Village Clerk Sally Lewis and Mayor Pro-temp Michelle Bethea to sign checks using Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) funds. Mayor Wilbert Washington is authorized to certify the signatures under the resolution.
Recently, the village was awarded a $1.6 million LCDBG. The money will be used to improve its sewer system. Some of the new equipment and work financed by grant money would be cleaning the water tank, new water meters, generator, pumps and changing chemicals.
Clayton has 258 residential sewer connections in its system.
