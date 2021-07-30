Two Alabama men in separate vehicles were involved in an accident in Clayton Thursday afternoon after one driver ran a stop sign coming from Hwy. 65 North.
According to Clayton Police Chief Bobby Madison, Frank Myers, 45, of Alabama was driving a chemical truck when he ran a stop sign and hit Brian Hester, 52, of Alabama, in the side of the 18-wheeler he was driving.
Madison said Myers was air-lifted to Rapides Regional in Alexandria with internal injuries, and underwent surgery on Friday.
Hester was not injured in the accident.
Madison said diesel leaked from the semi, but it was contained and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Brough in sand.
Myers was cited for careless operation.
