It is with great regret that the Concordia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has chosen to postpone the 2019 Annual Awards Dinner originally slated for March 19, 2020.
The Board’s decision came based on the Governor’s request to halt all public gatherings of 250 or more people as of today. Our primary concern is to preserve the health and safety of all of our members and sponsors. Secondly, it is our goal to provide our sponsors and award winners the celebration they deserve for their work within our community. We have been in constant contact with local, state and public health officials to do our best to stay on top of the situation surrounding COVID-19, and we will continue to do so.
Please continue to actively watch our emails and Facebook page for updates. I speak on behalf of the Board when I say that we appreciate your support and patience with this matter.
