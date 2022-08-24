Area farmers are concerned as rain totals continue to mount and crops stay unharvested in the fields.
Since last Thursday, approximately 10 inches of rain have fallen in Concordia Parish. Upcoming weather forecasts show no break for the rain.
According to the US National Weather Service out of Jackson, Wednesday rain totals are expected to increase by as much as three to six inches.
“This could bring totals in some locations up to or exceeding a foot of rain for this event,” reported the Weather Service.
Kylie Miller, with the LSU Extension Service in Concordia Parish, said the forecast was bleak for local farmers.
“This could not have come at a worse time,” Miller said. “This is a terrible time for our harvesting.”
The rain started in the middle of Concordia’s corn harvest with only 50 percent of the harvest complete.
The soybean harvest was just beginning for Concordia when the rain began falling.
According to Miller, “Beans have started sprouting in the field.”
Cotton boils were starting to open, leaving them susceptible to the moisture, and the rain has also been bad for the grain harvest.
US National Weather Service out of Jackson warns travelers of flooded roadways.
“Please use caution when venturing outside,” the Weather Service reported. “If you encounter flooded roadways, turn around don’t drown. Please remember that if you are using your wipers, to put your headlights on. Using your flashers can be dangerous and potentially disorienting to other drivers and please avoid using those if possible.”
