Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) designated Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry parishes as primary natural disaster areas.
Producers who suffered losses caused by Hurricane Barry between July 12 and Aug. 16, 2019, may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.
“Our farmers and ranchers face great challenges,” Strain said. “This designation allows the Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers still recovering from Hurricane Barry.”
Producers in the contiguous Louisiana parishes of Acadia, Allen, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, St. Martin and Vernon are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is June 18, 2020.
FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.
Strain said producers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs.
Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov/recover.
