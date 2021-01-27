The Concordia Parish Police Jury passed a resolution during its regular meeting Monday night to assist Concordia Waterworks and Lake St. John Waterworks in obtaining grants.
Concordia Waterworks is seeking funds “to build exterior overflows for two towers and a concrete overflow pit,” according to the resolution. These improvements “will affect all 2,211 households serviced by the water plant.”
Lake St. John Waterworks “is in need of funds to purchase updated meters and software for use by their work force for the purpose of replacing aged meters, updating means of monitoring leaks and usage, and provide customers with the ability to view usage.”
LSJ Waterworks “will use the upgraded equipment to aid in the relief of repair costs and expedited monitoring of any issues to water lines.”
The resolution notes that neither district has the money to buy the equipment which would “provide better control measures to their systems.”
Jurors agreed to request funding through the Community Water Enrichment Fund 2020-2021 grant program and authorized the Jury president and secretary to “sign and submit all documents needed for the administration and reporting requirements of the grant.”
