Concordia Parish native Kenneth Dunn of Houston is looking forward to visiting back home and getting back into the live music scene after being shut down by the coronavirus.
Dunn, who is founder and CEO of Flyin Dog Records out of Houston, is bringing the Gumbo Package Show to the Arcade Theater in Ferriday on July 11. The show starts at 5 p.m.
Dunn was originally scheduled to have a show at the Arcade on May 15, but it was cancelled because of the coronavirus.
Because of the pandemic, seating is limited to 75 people. Tickets are $27.50.
Dunn, who was born in Ferriday and graduated in Vidalia High in 1971, said those attending can expect a wide range of music, which is the reason for naming it gumbo.
Artists include Redeye Carl, Will Wesley of Baton Rouge, Kern Pratt and Johnny Riley of East Texas and Jimmi Mayes of Jackson, Ms., who was the final drummer for Jimi Hendrix. Vonn Kis and Billy Don Burns. Y.Z. Ealey of Natchez will be a special guest.
Dunn sold insurance in Natchez before being transferred to Houston in 1986. In 1996, he started Flyin Dog Records along with Brad McCool.
"We actually were involved in getting the music for the balloon race when it first started," Dunn said. "I have always been interested in the music business."
Dunn said Flyin Dog Records uses the slogan, "The Label with a Bite."
"I had a dog back a while back named Sarge that had a reputation of biting anyone who came into my backyard," he said.
Dunn said safety measures will be strictly enforced at the concert.
"We will check everyone's temperature coming in and require everyone to wear masks," he said. "I don't want anything happening to anything I am promoting. We want everyone to be comfortable and safe."
Call 318 757 4297 and leave a message or check www.deltamusicmuseum.com for details.
