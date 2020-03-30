Concordia Parish received its first COVID-19 positive report March 28, according to Timothy Vanier, Office of Emergency Preparedness.
The resident was tested in a Mississippi hospital after being transported by ambulance to the emergency room last Thursday. Personal information is being withheld due to HIPAA Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act to the public.
Notifications have been made to the Infection Control officer, the ambulance service that transported the patient, to the patient’s family and protocols/procedures are being followed for 14 day quarantine of Ambulance personnel with wellness checks being done twice a day and reported.
Official Statement
This is the first case that has been reported for Concordia Parish. We do understand that there are a lot of eyes on Concordia Parish at this time in relation to how Concordia Parish handles this situation. The Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness has verified with the Director of the Louisiana Department of Health & Hospitals that all policies/procedures and guidelines set forth by the Louisiana Department of Health & Hospitals and the CDC are being followed and have been in place in preparation for a positive COVID-19 case in Concordia Parish.
The Louisiana Department of Health & Hospitals and GOHSEP has done a tremendous job in keeping all OEP Offices in the Parish up to date with any and all changes in policies and procedures in preparation for this event.
Concordia Parish Mayors have worked well in conjunction with the OEP Office in combating the spread of the COVID-19 Virus in Concordia Parish. Communication has been flowing from LDH and GOHSEP through the OEP Office and has been getting disbursed to all the mayors, police chiefs, fire chiefs, hospitals, home health agencies, and EMS in through out the Parish.
I can say that all of that leadership in Concordia Parish has been preparing for this. It has been several times the comment has been made “It is not a matter of if, but when”.
We are asking the public to take the spread of this virus serious. It is the position of the Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security not to cause fear, hysteria, or panic due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus, but encourages the public to be well informed and take the “stay at home order” seriously, this is not the time to become complacent.
I am very proud of our Parish and I am extremely thankful that the leadership of Concordia Parish is working so well together in keeping the public informed, and in being vigilant in their efforts to stop the spread of this disease. Stopping the wide spread of this disease is not a “one man show”, it is going to take the efforts of not just all of the leadership in the Parish, but also the residents of the Parish.
Timothy Vanier - OEP Director Concordia Parish
