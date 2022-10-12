The first Back the Blue Open Car Show and Barbecue Competition will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Riverview RV Park in Vidalia.
The barbecue competition is a Louisiana State Championship event with the grand championship winner qualifying for nationals.
The first place winner may also be invited to the prestigious Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue.
There will be a $5,000 cash pot for five places with categories being chicken, pork ribs, pork butt and brisket.
There will be a Friday evening social with seafood served to teams, judges and local law enforcement.
“This is something we want to do annually,” said Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill. “We’ve been very pleased with the response, and the number of sponsors who have signed up to help us with this event.
All proceeds will benefit needy Vidalia citizens, the Vidalia Police Department and the Shop With A Cop program.
Arts and crafts and other vendors will be on hand for the event plus hot air ballon ride and music.
Each BBQ team shall consist of a chief cook and as many assistants as the chief cook deems necessary. A team shall not compete in more than one Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) sanctioned contest under the same team name, on the same date. Chief cooks and/or assistant cooks may only cook for their designated team at the contest they are attending.
Each team will be assigned an unshared cooking space, designated by the contest organizer. All seasoning and cooking of product shall be done within the assigned cooking space.
Contestants shall provide all needed equipment, supplies, and electricity, except as arranged for in advance. Contestants must adhere to all electrical, fire, and other codes. A fire extinguisher shall be near all cooking devices.
Fires shall be of wood, wood pellets, or charcoal. Gas and electric heat sources shall not be permitted for cooking or holding. Propane or electric is permitted as fire starters, provided that the competition meat is not in/on the cooking device. Electrical accessories such as spits, augers, or forced draft are permitted. No open pits or holes are permitted, except at the election of the contest organizer. Fires shall not be built on the ground.
Judging is scheduled to start at noon on Saturday.
The last sanctioned barbecue contest was held in 2015 in conjunction with the Bowie Festival.
Ann Westmoreland Goeggle worked for Vidalia at that time and was instrumental in putting the festival together.
“The first year we had 15 teams,” Goeggle said. “In 2015, we had 48 teams and a lot of traffic.”
More than 2,000 people attended the event in 2015.
Goeggle volunteered to help with this year’s event.
“It’s just near to my heart,” she said. “My dad (Pete Westmoreland) all over in sanctioned events. It’s in my blood. His team was called Pete’s Devine Swine. Ronnie Hendricks was one of his cooks, and (this year) he has a team entered called Devine Swine.”
Goeggle was also pleased to hear the competitions will benefit “Shop With A Cop.”
“It makes my heart feel good knowing a child may get a present who normally would not get one,” Goeggle said.
