Three students and six staff had tested positive for Covid-19 as of Jan. 4, Concordia Parish School Superintendent Whest Shirley said Monday.
Additionally, 32 students and eight staff were quarantined in the parish school system.
One student tested positive at Ferriday Upper, one at Vidalia High and one at Concordia Parish Academy, while staff testing positive included one at Ferriday Upper, one at Vidalia Lower, one at Vidalia Upper and three at Vidalia Junior High.
Three students were quarantined at Ferriday Junior High, five at Ferriday High, seven at Vidalia Lower, three at Vidalia Upper, two at Vidalia Junior High, two at Monterey High and 10 at Catahoula Parish Academy, while staff quarantined included two at Ferriday Upper, one each at Ferriday Junior High, Ferriday High, Vidalia Lower, Vidalia High, Monterey High and Concordia Parish Academy.
When school closed for the holidays in mid-December, the number of Covid-19 quarantines in schools totaled 285 students and 35 staff. The number testing positive was 7 staff and 29 students.
