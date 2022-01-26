CPSO adds charges in child pornography investigation Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Vidalia man is facing additional charges of video voyeurism, victims under 17 in an ongoing pornography investigation by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cybercrime Unit.Michael B. Spence, 34, 1217 Palm Street, was initially arrested and charged with five counts of pornography involving juveniles, as well as narcotics violations by the Cybercrime Unit.During the investigation, records were obtained from numerous internet related services, as well as digital evidence recovered from cell phone devices and hard drives. Upon analyzing that evidence, videos were discovered which revealed a video voyeurism set up, by way of hidden camera, which illegally recorded inappropriate videos of a juvenile. Proper measures were taken to ensure the safety of the juvenile and additional charges were added accordingly.No bond has been set. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charge Criminal Law Pornography Voyeurism Investigation Office Cybercrime Unit Evidence Michael B. Spence Law Sexology Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Fire chiefs advise on indoor heating safety 2 hrs ago Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in the United States, according … Read more Bryan’s Marine celebrates 35 years in business 2 hrs ago Husband and wife team, Doyle and Bertha Bryan, started an outboard engine shop in 1986 with … Read more Trinity to distribute COVID-19 home test kits Jan 21, 2022 Monday January 24 from 9 a.m. -11a.m., Trinity Medical will issue COVID-19 Home Test Kits to… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMetro Narcotics arrests Monroe man for dealing marijuanaLady Rebels' West perseveres after second ACL tearNo. 3 Wossman outlasts No. 6 Carroll in overtimeNo. 3 Ouachita wins physical contest with No. 8 West MonroeFerriday to forfeit games following altercationTrooper on leave in pain pill probeSouthside gangs square off at Neville ball gameSmith resigns as Ferriday High football coachOPSB accepts $30-million bid for new Sterlington middle schoolNeville boys make it 11 straight with Rayville victory Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
