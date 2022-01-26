Spence

A Vidalia man is facing additional charges of video voyeurism, victims under 17 in an ongoing pornography investigation by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cybercrime Unit.

Michael B. Spence, 34, 1217 Palm Street, was initially arrested and charged with five counts of pornography involving juveniles, as well as narcotics violations by the Cybercrime Unit.

During the investigation, records were obtained from numerous internet related services, as well as digital evidence recovered from cell phone devices and hard drives. 

Upon analyzing that evidence, videos were discovered which revealed a video voyeurism set up, by way of hidden camera, which illegally recorded inappropriate videos of a juvenile. 

Proper measures were taken to ensure the safety of the juvenile and additional charges were added accordingly.

No bond has been set.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.