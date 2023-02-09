Concordia Parish Sheriff Office deputies arrested a Tennessee man with an extensive criminal history who was wanted on six warrants, including three drug-related charged.
On Feb. 7, William C. Tarrant, 32,95 Modena Place,Decherd, TN, had warrants from Tennessee of evading arrest (felony), possession of stolen property, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation (state warrant).
He was charged by CPSO with outstanding (felony) warrants.
At approximately 2 a.m., CPSO deputies received a call in reference to a suspicious vehicle that activated the security cameras at the Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou Church.
Upon arrival, deputies located aU-Haul cargo truck parked near the church’s vans with its gas cap open. The U-Haul was occupied by a black male (Tarrant) and a white female, according to a CPSO report. Both subjects exited the vehicle and told deputies that they were about to run out of gas and needed a place to park for the night.
CPSO deputies were able to accurately identify the male subject as Tarrant, even after he provided a false name and date of birth. Once identified, it was made known that he was a wanted fugitive from Tennessee.
Tarrant was arrested and held at CPSO for extradition to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Tarrant has a very extensive criminal history which includes multiple charges of forceable rape, false imprisonment, promotion of prostitution, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery and many other charges.
The female subject was not charged with any crime.
After being interviewed by the Victim Advocate at CPSO’s Community Justice Center in Ferriday, the female was provided with resources that allowed her to be relocated to a victim’s shelter.
Sheriff David Hedrick would like to recognize the CPSO dispatchers, deputies and jailer who worked on this case for their extraordinary efforts in successfully identifying a wanted fugitive and recognizing the signs of victimization in this case.
