CPSO to host neighborhood watch meetings Feb 23, 2023 The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office will hold neighborhood watch meetings every Thursday in March.On March 2, the watch meeting will be held at Evangeline Church in Wildsville from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.On March 7, Ridgecrest Baptist Church will host a watch meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On March 9, the meeting will be held at the Ferriday Public Library from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.On March 16, the neighborhood watch meeting will be held at Concordia Bank in Vidalia in the community room. Monterey will host the meeting March 23 at the sheriff's office substation from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.On March 30, Clayton library will host the final event from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.Lt. Greg Jackson, CPSO Narcotics Investigator will be the speaker.For more details, call 336-5213.
