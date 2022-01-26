Dr. Dennis LaRavia, Concordia Parish coroner, wants to stymie the growing local drug problem by creating a faith-based rehabilitation program.
The coroner has seen a troubling increase in drug-induced psychosis in Concordia Parish over the last 18 months, recording 246 instances.
What is more troubling, according to LaRavia, almost 100% of those 246 patients return to society after a stay at a Louisiana psychiatric institution “in the same condition in which they left the parish.”
Studies show psychiatric problems are closely linked to the use and abuse of legal and illegal opioids.
“The problem is we are putting our finger in the dyke but nothing ever changes,” LaRavia said. “We are seeing a number of suicides and homicides because of the abuse of medications. It is overwhelming and none of these people have received any benefit unless they receive a spiritual benefit.”
The problem
The drug and psychiatric dilemma has reached the turn rows, neighborhoods and highways of Concordia Parish especially with the introduction of laced Fentanyl or Carfentanyl narcotics, LaRavia said. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than Morphine, and Carfentanly is 1,000 times more potent than Morphine.
Like morphine, prescription fentanyl is typically used to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery. It is also sometimes used to treat patients with chronic pain who are physically tolerant to other opioids.
Carfentanyl, a synthetic fentanyl derivate, is one of the most potent opioids known and since 1986 is used mostly in veterinary medicine, to tranquilize exotic wildlife animals in order to perform examination and procedures.
Drugs laced with Fentanyl or Carfentanyl have crossed American borders by Chinese Communist government officials via Central American drug cartels, according to LaRavia. The combination of either Fentanyl or Carfentanyl plus illegal narcotics makes for a dangerous combination.
Teenagers are also stealing Fentanyl patches from their grandparent’s trash and chewing them, leading in some cases to death.
At the turn of the century, Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services (CMS) pushed for the adoption of pain as the fifth vital sign. The problem with this, according to LaRavia, is everybody perceives pain differently.
“Some have used this as a baseball bat to beat people into submission to relieve everybody’s pain,” he said. “The number of prescriptions for opioids has risen dramatically.”
This makes for another reason for the rapid rise of pharmaceutical and illegal narcotic abuse.
The solution
Real success to drug problems can be found in a community acknowledging the faith-based program, a judicial system working with local agencies to address the problem, local businesses supporting the new paradigm of treatment, supportive local political leaders and local churches and pastors who are “intimately involved in the whole process of caring, Christian counseling, treatment and intervention in this process of drug dependence,” LaRavia said.
“Not everybody is getting square, but we are seeing 30% to 70% realistic change as a result of (faith-based programs),” he said.
To receive first-hand information about faith-based programs, LaRavia visited several area facilities.
All the centers are separated into male and female facilities. Participants are taught from the Bible and other books on respect, how to be a mother or father and respecting others. While at the facilities, participants are required to clean and work.
“At a women’s center, one person told me, ‘We’re so happy to be here where we are not intimated or mistreated. We’re able to eat and have a bed to sleep in every night. We have clothes we can wear, and we are being taught the Word of God. We have hope,” LaRavia said.
LaRavia is calling on the community to help fight this drug epidemic.
“The fabric of our families, churches and communities are being destroyed by the drug dilemma,” he said. “Now is the time to intervene if we are to have any hope in stopping this high speed chase to death and destruction through the drug crisis. We’re trying to come up with a real solution.”
For more information or how you can help contact LaRavia at coroner.concordiaparish@gmail.com or write Dennis LaRavia, MD, PO Box 1794, Ferriday, La 71334.
