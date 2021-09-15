A Delhi man has been charged with access device fraud, bank fraud and felony theft following an investigation by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Booked was Bradford V. Wood, 46, 133 Carr St., Delhi.
In a press release, CPSO reported:
On September 13, 2021, detectives began an investigation
into numerous financial crimes, in which a local company, as well as a bank, were victims of such. The perpetrator was employed by the company and was issued a company credit card, to pay for fuel and lodging while performing his assigned job.
However, it was learned that he had illegally used the card for personal gain numerous times, totaling nearly $7,000. In addition, he obtained a bank loan, by way of false pretense.
After obtaining multiple arrest warrants, the perpetrator was located at an RV park in Richland Parish, where he was arrested without incident. This investigation remains ongoing, as more victims are coming forward.
Anyone with additional information should contact the CPSO or Detective Lipscomb at 318-336-5231.
Sheriff David Hedrick thanked Sheriff Gary Gilley and the Richland Parish Sheriff's Office for their quick action and assistance in the apprehension.
