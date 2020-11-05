Delta Charter School has cancelled classes for sixth through 12th grade through Thanksgiving after a student and faculty teacher both tested positive of Covid-19.
The elementary school will remain open for students because those students were not affected.
"It's the way things are now," said Delta Charter principal Jimmy Comeaux. "We have to be very careful. Hopefully after the Thanksgiving holidays we can return to normal."Delta Charter cancelled Friday’s home game with St. Fredrick after a player and parent of a player tested positive, said Delta Charter head coach Blake wheeler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.