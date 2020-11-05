Delta Charter School has cancelled classes for sixth through 12th grade through Thanksgiving after a student and faculty teacher both tested positive of Covid-19.

The elementary school will remain open for students because those students were not affected.

"It's the way things are now," said Delta Charter principal Jimmy Comeaux. "We have to be very careful. Hopefully after the Thanksgiving holidays we can return to normal."

Delta Charter cancelled Friday’s home game with St. Fredrick after a player and parent of a player tested positive, said Delta Charter head coach Blake wheeler
Delta Charter's game at Cedar Creek on November 13 is now doubtful
“It’s 2020,” Wheeler said. “It’s disappointing, but I look across the state and see so many cancellations. I hate it for our players especially our seniors. This is really tough.”
Wheeler missed two games this season after a family member tested positive.
St. Fred is 4-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming to Class A defending state champion Oak Grove 14-6.

