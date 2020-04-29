Delta Charter School is tentatively planning its graduation for the 2020 class on June 26 at 7 p.m.
Delta Charter Central Office Administrator Monica Miller said the proposed graduation date is depending on state and federal guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus.
Delta Charter School shut down for the year on March 18 along with other schools across the state and nation.
"If we are unable to have these events as scheduled, we will move the dates to July," Miller said. "More information about these events will be sent out to seniors at a later date."
Miller announced that Baccalaureate services will be June 21 at 8 a.m. Senior Night is scheduled for June 23 at 6 p.m.
"At this time, we plan to reschedule prom for a later date in June," Miller said. "However, the date will depend on the mandatory guidelines that are in place at that time as well as the availability of the venue. We will provide details as soon as we have them."
Miller said information about promotion and retention guidelines will be released next week.
"I will let everyone know when I have uploaded that information," she said. .
