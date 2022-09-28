Delta Regional Authority (DRA) today announced that Alternate Federal Co-Chairwoman Leslie Durham will be leaving DRA to take on a new opportunity as Executive Director of the Louisiana Infrastructure Technical Assistance Corporation (LITAC). Ms. Durham will begin her role with LITAC, a new organization jointly created by the Louisiana Municipal Association and the Louisiana Police Jury Association, on October 1, 2022.
“I have been grateful for Leslie’s passion to serve our region and her guidance in making sure we are meeting the needs of all communities within our region,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Dr. Corey Wiggins. “Leslie’s passion for working on behalf of the Delta region is only trumped by her love for and devotion to the state of Louisiana. Her new role will give her the opportunity to work for the betterment of all rural Louisiana communities as well as create a working model for other states to follow. I am incredibly excited for her new opportunity that will highlight her leadership and tenacity in helping the people of Louisiana.”
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as Delta Regional Authority Alternate Federal Co-Chairwoman,” said DRA Alternate Co-Chairwoman Leslie Durham. “Even more so, being the first person from Louisiana and the first woman appointed is a badge I will cherish forever. I leave DRA in the most capable hands of its dedicated staff, with whom I have been working with off and on since 2005, and Federal Co-Chairman Dr. Corey Wiggins. In my new capacity as Executive Director of the Louisiana Infrastructure Technical Assistance Corporation, I will continue to work closely with Dr. Wiggins and his team as we collectively work to bring vital federal assistance to Louisiana’s rural communities. I am most grateful for the support I received from across the footprint since my appointment almost one year ago. I thank you, and I will never forget your love and support for me and our Delta."
Durham, who was appointed DRA Alternate Federal Co-Chairwoman by President Biden in October 2021, is a lifelong resident of Tensas Parish, Louisiana. Prior to her role at DRA, she served as Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’s DRA Designee and led a number of commissions in the state, including the Broadband for Everyone in Louisiana (BEL) Commission and the Rural Water Infrastructure Committee (RWIC). Durham also previously worked for Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco as Director of Renewal Communities and DRA Designee, during which she was named the 2007 Louisiana Planning and Development District’s Person of the Year. On July 31, 2021, the Louisiana Municipal Association awarded Durham with the LMA President’s Award for her years of commitment to Louisiana Local Governments.
“On behalf of the Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA), we are pleased that Ms. Durham has accepted the offer from the Louisiana Infrastructure and Technical Assistance Corporation (LITAC) as its first Executive Director,” said Louisiana Municipal Association Executive Director John Gallagher. “I have worked with Leslie for almost 20 years on rural funding issues and her knowledge of and dedication to rural Louisiana makes her a perfect fit to ensure that LITAC will succeed well into the future. I am eager to begin working with her on this historic partnership between the LMA and Police Jury Association of Louisiana.”
“We are excited to have Leslie leading our newly formed Louisiana Infrastructure Technical Assistance Corporation,” said Policy Jury Association of Louisiana Executive Director Guy Cormier. “She is no stranger to Parish Government, having worked throughout Louisiana helping parishes apply for federal grants. Our Association is confident that Leslie’s past work experience coupled with her passion to help people will better communities throughout our great state."
###
About the Delta Regional Authority
The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training, and business development. DRA’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state region.
