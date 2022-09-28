Ex Dir
Delta Regional Authority (DRA) today announced that Alternate Federal Co-Chairwoman Leslie Durham will be leaving DRA to take on a new opportunity as Executive Director of the Louisiana Infrastructure Technical Assistance Corporation (LITAC). Ms. Durham will begin her role with LITAC, a new organization jointly created by the Louisiana Municipal Association and the Louisiana Police Jury Association, on October 1, 2022.

