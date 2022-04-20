Metal panels delaying Monterey School’s gymnasium completion have started being fabricated, a of couple weeks before anticipated, but not in time for graduation.
Marco Gonzales reported to Concordia Parish School Board members at their regular meeting, April 14. Gonzales is from Volkert Inc., the company charged with overseeing the gym’s construction.
In the March meeting, Gonzales told School Board members a delay in the fabrication of the metal panels will cause the gym’s completion date to be pushed back to July or August. School Board members were hoping students would graduate in the new building.
When questioned by School Board members about a tentative completion date, Gonzales gave August 1.
The panel’s absence has delayed the building from being closed in and dried out, a crucial part of completing the gym.
“We were thinking last month we would even get the metal panels to start the fabrication till probably the end of April or beginning of May,” Gonzales said. “So, we are picking up a little bit which is a good thing because there is obviously a lot of work going on inside.”
During his presentation to School Board members, Gonzales said bricks were about to be laid while ductwork, sprinkler piping, electrical, and some waterproofing were up.
Meanwhile, Raymond Riley, a member of the building and grounds committee, reported his group was researching a complete overhaul of security cameras for the schools.
“We are going to get an estimation of what it will cost to get the cameras in all the places,” Riley said. “We are going to give them a layout of schools to find out the best spots for the cameras. We were really in-depth with asking them to have some detailed cameras and security equipment.”
The increase in security intensified after Vidalia High School was placed on lockdown twice in four days last week.
The school was locked down after a Vidalia High student reportedly brought a loaded gun on April 11. The same student then made threats on social media on April 13 and 14.
Vidalia Chief of Police Joey Merrill said the juvenile, who was out on bond, had been involved in a shooting in Natchez.
First and foremost is the safety of our kids,” Riley said.
Additionally, School Board members will meet with Bill Blair of Strategic Demographics on April 28 and April 29 to discuss each voting districts in regards to redistricting.
During his March 24 presentation to School Board and Police Jury members, Blair compared Concordia Parish’s potential redistricting to surgery.
“This is not major surgery, but it is surgery,” Blair said. “I feel the fix is fairly easy. (The Districts) are just a little bit out of whack.”
District information collected by the U.S. Census is used to adjust or redraw electoral districts based on where populations have increased or decreased.
Districts must be apportioned according to population. The district with the smallest population and the district with the largest population can not have a five percent deviation.
The five percent deviation validates the “one person, one vote” which refers to the rule that one person’s voting power be nearly equivalent to another person’s within the same state.
Equal population, voting districts with five percent or less deviation, is the end result of Blair’s duties. Population equality is accomplished by Concordia Parish’s total population divided by its nine voting districts.
“I asked him to look and see if he could do a minimum change,” said Tom O’Neal, director of business affairs. “It seems like that’s what he was going to do.”
Welcome to the discussion.
