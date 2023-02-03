Universal Ellis

Ross Lipsey Ellis, center, celebrates signing with Universal with company officials.

Ross Ellis Lipsey and his wife, Lara Biglane Lipsey are finally able to get a little more sleep after becoming parents to Lily Marie and Elijah Kane last October.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.