Ross Ellis Lipsey and his wife, Lara Biglane Lipsey are finally able to get a little more sleep after becoming parents to Lily Marie and Elijah Kane last October.
“That was a big surprise,” said Ellis, going by his musical last name. “We were not expecting twins.”
Which makes Ellis’ latest move that much more beneficial.
Ellis signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).
Ellis joined songwriter Brad Tursi, who is also a member of country band Old Dominion, as new additions to UMPG.
“Brad is like a big brother to me,” Ellis said. “He told me he would love to sign me up, and that was all it took. I’ll be writing songs for Old Dominion and other big artists.”
“When Brad approached us about working together with Ross, it was an immediate yes,” Cyndi Forman, Senior Vice President A&R, UMPG Nashville, said in a press release. “We were already fans of his writing coupled with joining forces with Brad just makes so much sense.”
Tursi added in the release, “Over the years, I have listened to Ross’ songs just as much or more than some of my favorite artists of all time. He has a truly unique, emotional voice and a way of turning a phrase totally his own.”
“I’m so honored to join forces with UMPG alongside the ever so talented, Brad Tursi, to kickstart this new and exciting chapter in my songwriting career,” Ellis shares.
Ellis, who has released numerous singles over the past several years, said he is still working on his own songs.
“I’ve recorded four different songs, and hopefully put one out before too long,” Ellis said.
A native of Monterey, Ellis formed the band “Wayside” at 15 and gained a strong following throughout high school and college, playing venues across Louisiana and Mississippi. After graduating from University of Louisiana at Monroe, he moved to Nashville to pursue music full time. Ellis has had cuts by Lainey Wilson, Tim McGraw, Gary Allan and Tyler Farr.
One of Ellis’ latest singles, “I Wish You Would,” a fiery slice country rock song about dealing with breaking up, received very positive reviews from several different music sites.
Ellis has released a number of powerful tracks independently since moving to Nashville including, “Home for the Weekend” in 2017, followed by his hauntingly powerful song, “Ghosts,” in 2018. He also celebrated a deeply personal milestone when fellow Louisiana native, Tim McGraw, released, “Neon Church,” co-written by Ellis, Ben Goldsmith and Ben Stennis in Oct. 2018.
“I can’t believe I’ve been at this nine years, not including high school and college days,” Ellis said.
“It’s a blessing I’m still at it. It’s always been competitive, but knowing so many artists and having cut recordings is a big asset.”
Especially with the latest additions.
“I’m thankful to have a such a great wife with Lara,” Ellis said. “I am truly blessed.”
