Ferriday Mayor Sherrie McMahon announced new guidelines for customers and employees of essential businesses in Ferriday.
McMahon, who is part of the Miss-Lou Mayor's Coalition, is using the same guidelines used in Natchez.
The businesses include grocery stores, hardware stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, pharmacies.
Every business now requires anyone entering their facility to wear a mask.
"Employees and customers (including children) must wear a protective mask," McMashon said. "Any type of mask will suffice, including bandanas, scarfs or similar mask covering both the nose and mouth. Medical masks are not required. Remember. 'My mask protects you. Your mask protects me.'"
McMahon is asking everyone to maintain social distancing.
"Only one person per vehicle should enter inside a store," she said. "Limit the number of customers in any commercial space to five people per 1000 square feet."
McMahon stated businesses should apply tape or decals to floor to set safe distancing of customers at six fee or more while in check-out. and limit directional flow in narrow aisles to one-way.
McMahon said adults should not bring children under 16 years old into stores if at all possible.
"Make every attempt to find someone to watch your children at home," she said. "If you must bring your children into the store you must keep them under tight control and good behavior. If children are not under control, the customer should be asked to leave the store. Do not leave children in vehicles during hot weather."
McMahon said businesses must provide hand-washing stations for customers and employees to use both before and after shopping and encourage use upon entering and exiting.
"If hand-washing stations are not possible, provide hand sanitizer for every customer to use before allowing entrance into the store," McMahon said. "Hand washing and sanitizing applies to children as well. Businesses must also sanitize shopping carts before use by each customer. This can be accomplished by a spray sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, or washing them down between customers with lightly soapy water.
McMahon is asking check-out clerks to sanitize hands and counters between each customer.
"Gloves are not needed unless the employer’s policies require them," she said. "Check-out clerks should be required to wash hands no less than every half hour."
McMahon said citizens should be careful and considerate while shopping in Ferriday.
"Businesses should continue to implement policies to prevent hoarding of scarce items," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.