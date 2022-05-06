Ferriday, Jonesville and Newellton continue to be listed on the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s non-compliance list.
The Delta towns are mainstays on the list with its purpose being to give the public, state and local officials earlier notice of a municipality's financial difficulties and start the fiscal rebuilding process as quickly as possible, according to Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera.
Ferriday’s last audit listed on the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s website was January 20, 2021 for fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
In the January 20, 2021 audit, the report listed several finding, including not remitting Safe Drinking Water Fee payments from years 2002 to 2012 and not maintaining reserve accounts required in bond covenants.
Additionally, the audit found Ferriday’s customer deposit liability exceeded the amount of cash available at the time.
Meanwhile, Jonesville’s last audit listed on the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s website was March 3, 2021 for fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.
Jonesville’s audit listed several findings including an unfavorable expenditure variance of $187,469 or 12.4 percent in its governmental fund budget. Jonesville also did not maintain some of its bond reserve accounts as required by its bond covenants.
Ferriday and Jonesville are listed for missing audits from June 30 to December 31, 2021, while the Town of Newellton is listed for June 30, 2019 to December 31, 2019, June 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021.
Mayor Rydell Turner said Ferriday has paid The Vercher Group out of Jena for its latest audit.
Louisiana Auditor Director of Local Government Services Diane Allison said when towns are not on time with their reports, they usually get pushed to the back.
“We try to stress for towns to stay on schedule because it is so important,” Allison said. “CPA companies are not going to push back their good clients for those that are late.”
Allison said if Ferriday did pay the Vercher Group, they should be coming off the list within the next month.
While on the non-compliance list, towns or cities cannot apply for state grants.
Jonesville was also late paying for its audit report, according to Allison. She is still searching to see why Newellton has been on non-compliance for three years.
Ferriday Town Council was late approving its latest budget, and the town was without police and fire service for almost a week earlier this year.
Aldermen Gloria Lloyd, Andre Keys and Brandi Bacon changed their vote on the second vote at a January 31 special meeting after Concordia Parish District Attorney Brad Burget told aldermen they could be charged with malfeasance in office for not passing the budget that should have been passed before July 1, 2021.
