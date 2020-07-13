A Ferriday juvenile was shot and killed Sunday night in Clayton, flipping his car after the shooting.
The incident involved four juveniles in the car of the deceased juvenile, and three juveniles in the other car.
The other three juveniles in the car with the victim received superficial wounds.
The three juveniles in the car shooting have been charged with second degree murder and accessory to second degree murder and are being held at the Concordia Parish Detention Center.
No names were released because they are juveniles.
The Concordia Sentinel has learned the deceased juvenile is Reondre "Dre" Griggs, who would have been a sophomore at Ferriday High.
"The sheriff's office received a call at approximately 8:15 p.m. in reference a vehicle accident possibly involved shots fired in Clayton," said Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick.
Hedrick said Griggs was taken to Riverland Medical Center where he later died.
"Apparently the juveniles were involved in disagreements earlier in Tensas Parish and Ferriday," Hedrick said. "Gun violence is something we take very serious at the sheriff's office. I don't believe this problem can be solved by the sheriff's office alone. We will be more pro-active, but anyone with a vested interest in the children of Concordia Parish needs to help out."
Hedrick said the shooting is still under investigation.
