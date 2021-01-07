A Ferriday man was charged with after aggravated assault with a deadly weapon among other charges
Donnie Sanders, 25, 804 Eighth St., Ferriday, was charged also with possession of marijuana, possession of methaphetamine, flight from an officer, battery of an officer, possession of a firearm, warrant for possession by a convicted felon.
According to Ferriday Police Lieutenant of Investigation Sean Sublett, Ferriday Police received a call about an incident on Eighth Street in Ferriday. Upon arriving, officers found Sanders and a family member who was bleeding.
Sanders is being held at Concordia Correctional Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.