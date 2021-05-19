Ferriday Police are seeking a suspect who robbed the Circle K convenience store early Wednesday morning, walking away with an undetermined amount of cash.
According to Robert “Rock” Davis of the Ferriday Police Department, the burglar approached the convenience store at 4:10 a.m. with a gun, and forced employees on the floor and behind the counter.
According to witnesses, the burglar was wearing a wig, mask and hood.
Davis said the police department has a suspect they are investigating.
Davis said anyone with information can call the Ferriday Police Department at 757-3606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.