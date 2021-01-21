Ferriday Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a James Charles Lewis, 27, of Alexandria for his involvement in a shooting in Ferriday on the night of January 4.
Lewis, formerly of Ferriday, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm and second degree attempted murder after he allegedly fired a weapon inside Aden’s Grocery on E.E. Wallace.
According to Ferriday Police Investigator Lt. Sean Sublett, Lewis was approached by Tevin Carter, 301 Georgia St., Ferriday, insinuating Lewis stole a gun from him.
Sublett said Carter presented a weapon and then went inside the store.
"Lewis approached the front door and starting shooting inside the store," Sublett said. "Eight people were inside, but no one was injured."
Subltett said law enforcement officials are also seeking Lashonda Lamea Nelson, 24, 6105 Shreveport Hwy., Pineville who is Lewis' girlfriend concerning Lewis' whereabouts.
