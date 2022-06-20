water conservation

Ferriday residents are being asked to “conserve” water usage after a “major” pump failure, according to a Ferriday Police Department social media post.

JCP Management, the company hired to oversee Ferriday’s water system, is currently onsite working. 

In order to repair the pump, a crane will have to lift the apparatus out, so it can be taken to a machine shop for repairs.

“JCP is hoping to maintain water pressure during this transition,” according to the post.

