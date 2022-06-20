top story Ferriday residents asked to conserve water after pump failure Jun 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ferriday residents are being asked to “conserve” water usage after a “major” pump failure, according to a Ferriday Police Department social media post.JCP Management, the company hired to oversee Ferriday’s water system, is currently onsite working. In order to repair the pump, a crane will have to lift the apparatus out, so it can be taken to a machine shop for repairs.“JCP is hoping to maintain water pressure during this transition,” according to the post. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pump Jcp Management Ferriday Police Department Resident Mechanics Company Apparatus Usage Water Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Rotary Scholarships Jun 15, 2022 ROTARY SCHOLARSHIP winners were from left, Sophie Cooper of Delta Charter, Jaddah T. Johnson… Read more Library hosts 'Cooking With Vegetables' Jun 15, 2022 On Thursday, June 16th, LSU AgCenter will be hosting their, “Cooking with Vegetables” progra… Read more Library schedules Excel class Jun 15, 2022 Concordia Parish Library will host a basic Excel class instructed by Stephen Collins fr… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesProud Papa: Diamond success runs in Pearson familyAllen family honors son with local golf eventEven after his season ended, Young collects one final victory at Louisiana TechMiss Louisiana pageant this week; final to be televised SaturdayWest Monroe man arrested for attempting to swallow evidenceButcher: ‘Some of these campuses look horrible’Audit: Former clerk improperly took fundsWilliams appointed new ROVWest Monroe's Simoneaux, Rebels garner All-State honorsRed, White and Blue Airshow this weekend Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.