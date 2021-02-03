The Town of Ferriday will shut off the water supply to the town at 11 p.m., Feb. 3, to reroute two sections of main line and will be under a boil advisory until the text results are returned.
Results should be back by Feb. 10, according to Matt Parker with JCP Management and the Ferriday Water Department.
The outage will last until 2 a.m. Feb. 4.
