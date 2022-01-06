A house fire at 404 Cedar Street in Vidalia the morning of January 5 destroyed the home Clara Dunbar, who was able to escape from the house unharmed.
Vidalia Fire Department Chief Johnny Evans said a person walked into the fire department on John Dale Drive at 6:59 a.m. and reported the fire.
“It was a total loss,” Evans said. “The owner said a candle caught a curtain on fire, and it just went up from there.”
A GoFundme Web site has been set up to assist Clara Freeman Dunbar.
By Thursday, $1,125 has been raised with a goal of $5,000.
“Clara Freemans house was completely destroyed by fire early this morning,” the Web site stated. “She did not have any insurance. Everything she owned was inside her home. Her daughter Wendy is trying to get her set up in place to live. She needs pretty much everything, clothes, shoes, groceries, a place to live. She also has some medical needs as well. Clara has been a business woman at one time in our community with her hair salon. She was also the owner of The Mustard Seed. A small store that sold dresses and home decor. Clara has lived in Vidalia most of if not all of her life. I know she has been a friend to many and helped so many people when they were in need. She certainly helped me at a time when I needed it. Now is our turn to help her. Please help any way you can.”
